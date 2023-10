Image caption,

The father of Stephen Lawrence, the black teenager whose 1993 murder led to an inquiry into institutional racism in the Metropolitan Police, has berated the force after it emerged there was a sixth suspect in his son's killing, the Daily Mail reports. It comes after a BBC investigation named Matthew White, who died in 2021, as a suspect alongside the five that were previously known and revealed evidence that could have placed him at the scene of the crime. Speaking to the Mail, Neville Lawrence describes it as "appalling" that White escaped justice for 28 years but adds: "We have uncovered so many flaws in the police investigation that it hardly comes as a surprise."