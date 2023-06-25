Glastonbury: Man dies after 'medical incident' at festival site
A man in his 40s has died at Glastonbury Festival following a "medical incident", police have said.
Avon and Somerset Police said they were called to part of the site known as the old railway line at 04:00 BST on Sunday.
The man died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services. His next of kin have been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious but officers are carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner.
Deaths at the festival - which is attended by more than 200,000 people - are uncommon.
In 2019, a 60-year-old security guard working at the event was found dead in his tent. His death was not treated as suspicious.
With more than 200,000 people on site it has the fourth-largest population in the south-west of England - and covers an area roughly the size of 500 football pitches.