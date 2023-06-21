Paris explosion: Seven critically injured after blast
- Published
An explosion in central Paris has injured at least 16 people, seven of them critically.
The blast in Rue Saint-Jacques in the French capital's Latin Quarter caused one building's facade to collapse, while several others caught fire.
Numerous police forces and firefighters are on the scene.
The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is at the scene and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has warned people to avoid the area.
The area where the explosion took place is in the fifth arrondissement of the city and is known for its student population.
A student at Ecole des Mines on Boulevard Saint-Michel told Le Parisien newspaper: "I was in front of the Val de Grâce, I heard a huge boom and I saw a ball of fire 20 or 30m high. And the building collapsed with a huge noise. I smelled gas, but took several minutes to come to my senses."