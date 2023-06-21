Paris explosion: Seven critically injured after blast
- Published
At least 16 people have been injured, seven of them seriously, after a large explosion in central Paris.
The blast took place in a building next to the Val de Grâce church in Rue Saint-Jacques in the fifth arrondissement of the French capital.
A building next to the church was engulfed by flames and much of it appears to have collapsed.
According to witnesses quoted by French media, there was a strong smell of gas before the blast.
Police, doctors and more than 200 firefighters are at the scene.
The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, is also there, while Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has warned people to avoid the area.
The area where the explosion took place runs south from the Latin quarter on Paris's left bank and is known for its student population.
A student at Ecole des Mines on Boulevard Saint-Michel told Le Parisien newspaper: "I was in front of the Val de Grâce, I heard a huge boom and I saw a ball of fire 20 or 30m high. And the building collapsed with a huge noise. I smelled gas, but took several minutes to come to my senses."