'Britain's mortgage crisis' and 'guilty party'
"Guilty party" headlines the Daily Mirror as it follows up its own weekend revelations about a video showing Conservative Party workers dancing at their own social gathering during the second Covid lockdown at the end of of 2020. It reports the video has sparked fury among relatives of Covid victims who accused them of "dancing on the graves of those who died". It also runs a story on ex-Manchester United footballer Andy Cole talking about his miner dad ahead of Windrush Day.