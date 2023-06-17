Prince Louis salutes the crowd as grandchildren watch King's first birthday parade

Prince and Princess of Wales with their children Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess CharlottePA Media
Prince Louis throws his fists into the air on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte

King Charles III's grandchildren have enjoyed watching the monarch's first Trooping the Colour, with Prince Louis even saluting the crowd.

He joined other members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a 70-aircraft flypast.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis travelled by carriage in the procession with their mother, the Princess of Wales, and the Queen.

It is the King's first parade since becoming monarch.

The royals enjoyed an extended military flypast after the display on Coronation day had to be scaled back as a result of bad weather.

As the planes roared above Buckingham Palace, the Princess of Wales could be seen encouraging Prince George to wave and patting down Prince Louis' hair as she ushered him to turn and face the spectators.

It was the final event to mark the King's birthday parade.

PA Media
The King's grandchildren travelled in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour ceremony
PA Media
Prince Louis leads the way ahead of his older sister and brother
PA Media
Prince George points to a plane as the Royal Family watches the flypast from the balcony at Buckingham Palace
Reuters
The Princess of Wales, in emerald green, travelled with her children in the carriage
PA Media
Prince Louis salutes the crowd as he leaves the balcony with his family

Watch: Charles's first Trooping the Colour as King... in 60 seconds

Related Topics

More on this story