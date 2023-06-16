Man charged with stalking MP and impersonating police officer
- Published
A man has been charged with stalking a Member of Parliament and impersonating a police officer.
Simon Parry, 44, was arrested on Thursday following an incident with the unnamed MP in Westminster, on Wednesday.
Met Police said officers had "acted swiftly to identify, arrest and charge" the man, adding "we take the safety and security of MPs extremely seriously".
Mr Parry will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
"Our officers have acted swiftly to identify, arrest and charge a man in relation to this incident after it was reported to us," said Ch Supt Elisabeth Chapple, who leads the Met Police's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command,
"I'd like to thank the teams involved for their fast action and hard work on this case."
She added: "More broadly, we continue to work with MPs and their offices, the Parliamentary Security Department and with local police forces through the Operation Bridger network to provide MPs and their staff safety and security advice."