Windrush: New 50p coin to mark 75th anniversary released
A new commemorative 50p coin marking the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush in the UK has been released by the Royal Mint.
Designed by artist Valda Jackson, the coin depicts two black people standing against a backdrop of the Union Flag.
The coin pays tribute to the British Caribbean and Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK from 1948-1973.
Bristol-based Ms Jackson, whose parents came from Jamaica in the 60s, said it honours "our parents and their legacy".
Ms Jackson was born in St Thomas, Jamaica, and moved to England in 1964. Her parents were among the generation of people invited to leave their home in the Caribbean to come to work in Britain. She later joined them at the age of five.
"The image on the coin is one of unity representing the bond between the UK and Commonwealth citizens who have helped rebuild the country in its time of need," she told the BBC.
"It honours our parents and their legacy, and celebrates our presence, achievements, and contributions that continue to enrich our society."
Ms Jackson says she is proud of the contributions her parents made to rebuilding the UK after World War Two.
The Windrush generation refers to people who arrived in the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971, when British immigration laws changed.
Although not all Windrush generation migrants arrived on HMT Empire Windrush itself, the ship became a symbol of the wider mass-migration movement. Many of those who came to the UK had served in the British armed forces in World War Two.
It first docked in Tilbury, Essex, on 22 June 1948. This year marks the 75th anniversary of its arrival.
Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint, added: "We're honoured to be marking the 75th anniversary since the Windrush generation arrived in the UK."
She said the coin had gone through "a rigorous process". "It's decided which anniversaries are suitable for British coinage and once it's passed that process, we then go to the Chancellor and only then does it finally go up to the King for his approval."
There are three coins available, all of which go on sale today ahead of Thursday's anniversary. Two are limited edition in gold and silver; the other is a standard metal coin, much like the legal tender 50p piece.