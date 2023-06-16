Ex-police watchdog chief Lockwood charged with rape
The ex-police watchdog director general Michael Lockwood has been charged with raping a girl under 16 and indecent assault.
Mr Lockwood, 64, is accused of six counts of indecent assault and three counts of rape against a girl under the age of 16.
He left the Independent Office for Police Conduct in December after it emerged he was being investigated over a historical allegation.
