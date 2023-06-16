Ex-police watchdog chief Lockwood charged with rape
- Published
The ex-police watchdog director general has been charged with raping a girl under 16 and indecent assault.
Michael Lockwood, 64, is accused of six counts of indecent assault and three counts of rape against a girl under 16.
He left the Independent Office for Police Conduct in December after it emerged he was being investigated over a historical allegation.
The nine offences allegedly took place in the 1980s, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
Rosemary Ainslie, head of the special crime division at the CPS, said: "After carefully considering all of the evidence provided to us by Humberside Police, we have authorised charges against Michael Lockwood, 64, for nine offences under the Sexual Offences Act 1956.
"Mr Lockwood has been charged with six counts of indecent assault and three offences of rape against a girl under the age of 16, alleged to have been committed during the 1980s.
"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Lockwood are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."
He is due to appear before magistrates in Hull on 28 June.