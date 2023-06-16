Serial killer Levi Bellfield can marry in prison
Serial killer Levi Bellfield will be allowed to marry in prison.
There are no current legal routes to block the marriage, the Ministry of Justice said, acknowledging the "pain and anger" victims' families will feel.
The 55-year-old is serving two whole life orders for the murders of Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and Milly Dowler.
He had applied to marry his girlfriend and for legal aid to challenge a decision to block the marriage.
According to The Sun, he won a bid to receive up to £30,000 in legal aid after his lawyers cited the European Convention on Human Rights and the 1983 Marriage Act.
The newspaper also said he claimed he had been discriminated against after officers banned him from wearing an engagement ring.
An MoJ spokesman said: "Under current laws there are no legal routes to block this marriage and we recognise the pain and anger this outcome will bring to his victims' families.
"It is what has driven our plans to stop prisoners on whole life orders from marrying in prison through our new Victims and Prisoners Bill - ensuring this never happens again."
When the government's plans were unveiled in March, the then-Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: "There is a history of vulnerable women who have become pen pals with serial killers or particularly nasty offenders who get into relationships and then there is an issue around marriage.
"We're doing this as a safeguarding issue but also as a public confidence in the justice system issue."
Bellfield received a whole life sentence for the murder of Marsha McDonnell, 19, in 2003, Amelie Delagrange, 22, and the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy, 18, in 2004.
He was already serving his sentence when he went on trial for killing schoolgirl Milly Dowler, 13, who was abducted while walking home from school in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, in March 2002.
He was found guilty and sentenced to another whole-life term in 2011.
Last year, when news emerged Bellfield was engaged and had applied to marry in prison, the then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson was said to be "sickened and appalled" by the murderer's request.
The woman Bellfield proposed to began writing to him several years ago before becoming a regular visitor.
Former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told the newspaper any prospective wedding "beggars belief".
"Milly never got to see her wedding day. It cannot be right that he gets to have his," said Mr Buckland.