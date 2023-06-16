Harry and Meghan: Spotify ends podcast deal with couple
Spotify has ended its lucrative deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the couple to produce podcasts.
A joint statement from Harry and Meghan's company and the streaming giant said they had "mutually agreed to part ways".
Spotify confirmed it was not renewing Meghan's podcast Archetypes, which ran for 12 episodes from August 2022, for a second series.
The contract was estimated to be worth $25m (£18m) in late 2020.
A statement from Spotify and Archewell Audio, the couple's content creation label, said they were "proud of the series we made together".
Archetypes saw Meghan speak to high-profile figures like Serena William and Mariah Carey about stereotypes levelled against women.
It won the top podcast award at the People's Choice Award in Los Angeles.
The podcast deal was one of the major commercial agreements the couple entered into after quitting royal duties and relocating to the US in 2020.
When it was announced in late 2020, the prince said it would "bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before".