Glenda Jackson: Oscar-winning actress and former MP dies at 87
Oscar-winning actress and former MP Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87, her agent has said.
Jackson became an international star in the 1970s, winning Oscars for Women In Love and A Touch of Class, and receiving two further nominations.
She also starred as Queen Elizabeth I in the BBC drama Elizabeth R.
Politics was always important, and she gave up acting to join the House of Commons as a Labour MP in north London from 1992 to 2015.
That included two years as a junior transport minister in Tony Blair's New Labour government from 1997.
She later returned to the screen, winning a Bafta for her comeback role in the TV drama Elizabeth Is Missing in 2020.
In a statement on Thursday, her agent Lionel Larner said: "Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side.
"She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine."
Jackson got bitten by the acting bug after joining an amateur dramatics group as a teen while working in Boots near her tome town of Birkenhead in Merseyside.
She won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (Rada) in London, and joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963.
After making her name on stage, she won her first Oscar for playing a headstrong artist in director Ken Russell's film of DH Lawrence's novel Women in Love.
Her second Academy Award came three years later for A Touch of Class, a romantic comedy in which she played s fashion designer caught up in a catastrophic love affair with a US businessman.
She did not attend either ceremony, though, saying she was busy.
"All awards are very nice to have," she told BBC Radio 4's This Cultural Life last year. "But they don't make you any better."
Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, who sits in Jackson's former seat, tweeted: "Devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died.
"A formidable politician, an amazing actress and a very supportive mentor to me. Hampstead and Kilburn will miss you Glenda."