Greater Manchester: Girl, 15, dies in water in 'devastating' Tameside incident
- Published
A teenager has died after getting into difficulty in water in Greater Manchester.
Police say the 15-year-old girl died despite the best efforts of medical teams after they were called to the village of Broadbottom in Tameside.
A large rescue operation was launched near Hodge Lane, a small road which runs close to the River Etherow.
Detective Superintendent Rebecca Boyce said the death was "nothing short of devastating".
Police were called to the scene at around 19:50 BST on Thursday night, and were assisted by ambulance crews and the fire and rescue service.
A statement from Greater Manchester Police said enquiries are ongoing but investigators were "confident there aren't any suspicious circumstances".
Det Supt Rebecca Boyce said: "Yesterday evening's events are nothing short of devastating and my deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of the girl who lost her life in such awful circumstances.
"Officers will continue to support the family during this incredibly difficult time."
It comes amid warnings from the RNLI and other safety groups about the dangers of open water during the summer months.
Of the 226 accidental drowning deaths in 2022, almost half happened in June, July and August, according to the National Fire Chiefs Council.
The statistics reveal that people are almost twice as likely to lose their lives in inland bodies of water like lakes and rivers than they are at sea.
The RNLI has come under pressure in some areas in recent days during the heatwave which has hit parts of the UK.
Rescue crews were called out to Blackpool nine time in four days during last weekend's hot weather, while seven people had to be rescued off Devon in a single day on 30 May.