In pictures: Nottingham attack shakes city to core

Flowers and candles left on the floor at a vigil.PA Media
Nottingham's three MPs said the violence had "devastated" the city.

Nottingham residents woke up on Tuesday to discover their city had been transformed into a major crime scene.

During a series of violent attacks in the early hours, in which both a knife and van were used as weapons, three people were killed and another three were injured.

Two students, both aged 19, and a man in his 50s were stabbed to death. One person is still fighting for life after a vehicle was driven at unsuspecting pedestrians waiting at a bus stop.

A suspect is being detained and detectives are working to uncover precisely how and why the violence occurred.

The violence began at around 04:00 BST on Ilkeston Road just outside the city centre, where police investigations carried on throughout the day.
One of those killed in the first attack was Barnaby Webber, 19, a student at the University of Nottingham. He died alongside another 19-year-old.
A man in his 50s was found dead at Magdala Road, an area which became another focus of police activity.
At around 05:30, three people were injured - one seriously - when a van was driven at them as they stood at a bus stop near the Theatre Royal.
Armed police officers were seen across the city throughout the day.
A forensic team was also seen inspecting a white van believed to have been used in the attack.
Several roads were closed throughout Tuesday, and forensic officers were seen gathering evidence from where the attacks unfolded.
Nottingham is coming to terms with the violent incident, including the more than 50,000 students who call the city home.
A church vigil was held for people to pay their respects to those killed and injured in the attack.
The death of two teenagers from the university has sent shockwaves through the city's younger population.
Nottingham Police, supported by counter-terror officers, are still trying to establish a motive for the attack.

