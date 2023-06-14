In pictures: Nottingham attack shakes city to core
- Published
Nottingham residents woke up on Tuesday to discover their city had been transformed into a major crime scene.
During a series of violent attacks in the early hours, in which both a knife and van were used as weapons, three people were killed and another three were injured.
Two students, both aged 19, and a man in his 50s were stabbed to death. One person is still fighting for life after a vehicle was driven at unsuspecting pedestrians waiting at a bus stop.
A suspect is being detained and detectives are working to uncover precisely how and why the violence occurred.
