Flights cancelled as UK thunderstorm warnings in force
- Published
Thousands of people have had flights cancelled, with weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms in force across the UK.
The Met Office has warned conditions could cause disruption, including power cuts, flooding, and train and bus cancellations.
Dozens of flights were axed over Sunday and Monday at Gatwick and Heathrow airports due to severe weather.
Meanwhile, warm temperatures are due to remain throughout the week.
Three yellow weather warnings are in place across the UK on Monday between midday and 21:00 BST.
Thunderstorms and torrential downpours with the risk of lightning and hail could bring disruption to Wales and parts of England.
Slow moving thunderstorms are also forecast for the west of Northern Ireland and much of Scotland.
The Met Office warns power cuts and flooding of homes could occur, along with cancellations to trains and bus services.
The Environment Agency has issued 14 flood alerts across the Midlands, such is the concern over heavy showers could produce large amounts of surface water.
Gatwick Airport in West Sussex is encouraging passengers to contact their airline for further information due to the thunderstorms expected throughout the day.
Thunderstorms in the south of England on Sunday led to flight cancellations, with knock-on cancellations on Monday due to planes being out of position.
EasyJet axed over 50 flights to and from Gatwick Airport on Sunday, and a similar number on Monday. More than 15,000 easyJet passengers have been affected.
The airline has apologised to customers for the disruption they said was "out of their control".
A spokesperson said: "We are doing all possible to minimise the impact on our customers, providing those on cancelled flights with options to rebook or receive a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required."
BA cut six flights to and from Gatwick and around 20 between London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday, with a few cancellations of Heathrow flights on Monday due to the knock-on effect.
Monday will remain a very warm day for most but also very wet, according to the Met Office. Meteorologist Dan Stroud said there could potentially be "a month's worth of rain falling".
The forecast comes after a weekend of warm temperatures and heavy rainfall.
Kew Gardens in south-west London recorded 32C on Sunday, with much of UK sporting higher temperatures than Monaco and the French Riviera, where temperatures remained in the low 20s.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued an amber alert for hot weather until 0900 BST on Tuesday in the West Midlands, East Midlands, east of England, South East and South West.
It means high temperatures could affect all ages and impact the health service.
- BRAINTEASER OF THE WEEK: Can you open the padlock?
- INVESTING SAFELY: What red flags do we need to watch out for?