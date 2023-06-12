London mayoral contest: Conservative shortlist revealed
- Published
The Conservatives have announced a shortlist of three candidates who hope to be selected as the party's London mayoral candidate.
The shortlist was drawn up following interviews by a selection panel at party headquarters.
The successful candidate is due to be announced on 19 July after a series of hustings and a ballot of members.
The BBC spoke to all three shortlisted candidates.
Susan Hall
Susan Hall has served as a London-wide assembly member since June 2017, working as deputy leader of the City Hall Conservatives in 2018 and leader from 2019 to 2023.
She has been a councillor in Harrow since 2006.
Ms Hall told BBC London: "I am the right candidate as I have been holding the mayor to account for years and I understand what Londoners want as I've been a hands-on politician for decades."
Her three main priorities are to stop the expansion of ULEZ, improve the Met Police and create more affordable housing.
"I want to make sure that the £9bn that the mayor receives from the government is spent properly," Ms Hall said.
On ULEZ, she said she would "stop the expansion on day one".
She added: "I will look at hotspots in London where air quality is particularly bad and try to understand the issues in each pace.
"I am against a blanket charge on poorer Londoners."
Mozammel Hossain
Mozammel Hossain is a barrister and QC. He was born in Bangladesh and moved to England to study law.
Mr Hossain - who is known by the nickname "Moz" - holds no previous position in politics but says that is his "unique appeal".
He told the BBC: "I can offer a clean break from the chaos of the last few years. I will use my experience of the criminal justice system to reform the Met Police, ensuring it can win back the rest of the public."
He added that he would "bring back stop and search and increase public visibility of officers".
Mr Hossain also said he would "reverse the ULEZ expansion" and was "firmly committed to no road pricing".
Daniel Korski
Daniel Korski is an entrepreneur who runs his own tech company.
He was a special adviser to David Cameron while he was prime minister and has also served as an adviser to the vice-president of the European Commission.
Asked about his top three priorities if elected, he said he would use his experience in technology to "digitise public services and make them more efficient".
He added that he wanted to "use tech talent and services from the private sector to improve public services".
Mr Korski said he also wanted to ensure there were more police on the streets and more homes being built.
He said: "This city is tired of politics and they want something different; I am a businessman who will put digitalisation at the core of how I improve London."
Mr Korski echoed his fellow candidates on ULEZ and said he would "reverse the expansion". He added that he planned to tackle pollution by "improving air quality on the Tube and around construction sites".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk