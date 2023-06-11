'SNP fraud probe' and 'Brits missing in boat blaze'
- Published
The majority of Monday's newspapers lead with Nicola Sturgeon's arrest as part of a police probe into the SNP's finances. The Daily Express says the former Scottish first minister, who denies all wrongdoing, was held in custody and questioned for more than seven hours on Sunday before being released without charge pending further inquiries.
- BRAINTEASER OF THE WEEK: Can you open the padlock?
- INVESTING SAFELY: What red flags do we need to watch out for?