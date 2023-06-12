UK immigration: No clear case for routinely accepting Albania asylum claims - MPs

"We've worked closely with the Albanian government to disrupt criminal gangs and deter illegal migration. In the five months to the end of May, Albanian small boat arrivals are down 90% on last year and we have returned 1,800 illegal migrants and foreign criminals back to Albania. Thanks to changes to our asylum system, we have gone from accepting 1 in 5 Albanian asylum claims to just 1 in 50, in line with other European countries.