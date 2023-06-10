'General election now' and 'allies abandon Johnson'
- Published
The majority of Sunday's newspapers lead with the fallout from Boris Johnson's resignation as an MP. The Sunday Mirror says that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a snap general election, saying PM Rishi Sunak has "lost control" of his government. All of Sunday's papers carry photos of Man City's win in the Champions League final.
- BRAINTEASER OF THE WEEK: Can you open the padlock?
- INVESTING SAFELY: What red flags do we need to watch out for?