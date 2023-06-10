'General election now' and 'allies abandon Johnson'

Image caption,

The Sunday Telegraph says Mr Johnson and his allies have "launched a co-ordinated attack" on the Sunak administration, threatening more parliamentary resignations after the prime minister's "dishonourable" failure to back him on Partygate and his honours list. The paper quotes a source close to Mr Johnson who claims Mr Sunak and his team conducted "a swindle, a dishonourable sleight of hand" by publishing a list of new peers that omitted some of the former prime minister's key allies and donors. No 10 says Mr Sunak simply adopted the names "approved" by the House of Lords Appointments Commission, the paper adds.