Temperatures reach 30C for first time this year in UK

A member of the Massed Bands of the Household Division faints due to heat exhaustion whilst participating in the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade in LondonEPA
The Prince of Wales tweeted: "A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you."

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to soldiers who took part in a military parade in soaring temperatures in London which reached 30°C (86F).

A number of troops appeared to faint in the hot weather during the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade, ahead of King Charles III's birthday celebrations next Saturday.

Prince William acknowledged the "difficult conditions" in a tweet as he praised them for "doing a really good job".

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency issued a hot weather alert for much of south England and the Midlands.

The BBC's lead weather presenter Simon King said temperatures hit 30.4°C in Northolt, west London, and Wisley, Surrey - making Saturday the hottest day of the year so far.

He added that it is the earliest date in the year the UK has hit 30°C for a decade.

Temperatures in Auchincruive, Ayrshire, reached 27.6°C - making it the warmest day of the year in Scotland too.

By contrast, a weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the whole of Wales over the weekend - this comes after Friday saw a high of 29.8C (85F) in Porthmadog.

One cyclist was up early on Saturday to train in Richmond Park before the temperatures got warmer in London
Racegoers enjoyed drinks in the sun before the first race at Haydock Park Racecourse, Merseyside
Eastbourne beach in East Sussex saw lots of people out to enjoy temperatures of 26°C (78.8F)
The heat got too much for this member of the military during the Colonel's Review, for Trooping the Colour, at Horse Guards Parade in London - ahead of the King's Birthday Parade next Saturday
Young fans had to find some shade in the Oval's stands during day four of the ICC World Test Championship Final match between India and Australia
This man followed a leisurely route along the River Thames in Wallingford, Oxfordshire

