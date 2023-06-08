Teen on e-bike dies after colliding with ambulance
A teenager riding an e-bike in Salford has died in a collision with an ambulance after being followed by police.
Traffic officers followed the 15-year-old boy along Fitzwarren Street at around 14:00 BST on Thursday, said Greater Manchester Police.
Bollards prevented the police from following him into Lower Seedley Road.
He collided with an ambulance "a short time later" in which he was killed, police said.
A GMP statement said: "In line with normal proceedings, the incident has been referred to IOPC who are now leading the investigation.
"A cordon remains in place on Langworthy Road.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who tragically died."