Teen on e-bike dies after colliding with ambulance
A teenager riding an e-bike in Salford has died in a collision with an ambulance after being followed by police.
Traffic officers followed the 15-year-old boy along Fitzwarren Street at around 14:00 BST on Thursday, said Greater Manchester Police.
Bollards prevented the police from following him into Lower Seedley Road.
He collided with an ambulance "a short time later" in which he was killed, police said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the body responsible for overseeing police conduct.
In a statement, it added that the IOPC was now leading the investigation.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who tragically died," it said.
A cordon remains in place in Langworthy Road where the ambulance and the e-bike collided.