Weekend hot weather alert escalated to amber
A weekend heat-health alert has been raised from yellow to a more severe amber warning in eastern and southern England, and the Midlands.
The amber alert - in place from 09:00 BST on Friday - indicates high temperatures could affect all ages and impact the health service.
The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), continues until 09:00 BST on Monday.
Temperatures are forecast to hit 30C and some thunderstorms are expected.
A less severe yellow alert, which advises people to check on vulnerable family and friends, is in place for the north of England and London.
The UKHSA first issued a heat alert on Wednesday, but raised it saying the temperatures would rise rapidly in affected areas with temperatures high overnight.
A Met Office yellow warning for thunder is also in place for all of Wales and large parts of southern England from 14:00 BST until 21:00 on Saturday.
This means there is a chance of disruption to travel, power cuts and some localised flooding from the heaviest showers.