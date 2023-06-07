New health alert as weekend temperatures to hit 30C
A heat-health alert has been issued for parts of England as temperatures are predicted to hit 30C (86F) over the weekend.
The alert is in place from 09:00 BST on Friday 9 June to 09:00 BST on Monday 12 June in London, the Midlands, eastern and southern England.
People are being asked to check on vulnerable friends and family.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says the heath and social care sector could be impacted.
