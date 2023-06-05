'Absent Harry' and 'PM to overrule on boats Bill'

1px transparent line
By BBC News
Staff

Prince Harry has been accused of wasting the court's time after he missed the first day of the trial into alleged phone hacking, according to the Daily Mail's front page. And families could face paying £1,000 a year for a green energy plan that the Labour Party is proposing, it claims.

The Metro leads also leads on Prince Harry and comments made by the judge at the High Court. The paper says the duke will give evidence on Tuesday, with his barrister saying he is in "a different category" to other witnesses.
Rishi Sunak has bought more barges to house migrants in an attempt to deter small boat crossings, according to the Daily Express. The front page also has a picture of Holly Willoughby with her hands on her chest while admitting to being "shaken and troubled" as she returned to the This Morning sofa for the first time since Philip Schofield's departure.
The Daily Mirror asks prime minister Rishi Sunak to back its campaign for new laws to prevent deadly dog attacks. The front page features a picture of 10-year-old Jack Lis, who who was killed by a dog in 2021, along with his mother's please for Mr Sunak to "remember our Jack".
The Telegraph says prime minister Rishi Sunak has indicated he is prepared to defy the House of Lords and force his proposed law to tackle small boat crossings through Parliament.
The Times features three stories on its front pages, include the French intercepting more than half of attempted Channel crossings in five years following a £480 million deal. There are also only two years to save the world, according to an AI advisor and breastfed children apparently get the best GCSE exam marks, according to an Oxford study.
Bereaved families who lost loved ones in the Covid pandemic have hit out the official inquiry for failing to investigate the NHS and care home response until after the next general election, the i says. The paper says inquiry evidence has been moved out of chronological order and chairman Lady Hallett will now hear reports on the government's successful vaccine roll-out in the lead up to the next national ballot.
The Daily Star says prime minister Rishi Sunak took a 74-miles helicopter ride instead of catching the train from London to Dover.
Taking a different approach to most of the other papers, the Sun leads with popstar Taylor Swift reportedly splitting with British rocker Matty Healy after a month-long romance.
The FT leads on staff data being compromised at companies including British Airways, Boots and the BBC, with the attack poised to spread to the US.
Ukrainian troops went on the attack at multiple points along the frontline in the Donetsk region on Monday, the Guardian says. There is also a powerful picture of a Ukrainian solder flashing a V for victory sign as he travels with a comrade in a pickup truck on the frontline near Bakhmut.