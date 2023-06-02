Cancer 'game-changer' and 'tears for Phil'

By BBC News
Staff

A real mix of stories make up the front of Saturday's newspapers. The lead for The Times is a "a simple blood test" which could "save thousands of lives after a British trial showed promising results". The Galleri blood test looks for more than 50 types of cancer, and according to the paper it could bring forward diagnosis time by months. The results of the Symplify study - led by Oxford University - were presented at a conference in Chicago. The paper also carries a portrait of Prince Harry and Prince William "painted long before the princes fell out" which will no longer hang in the reopened National Portrait Gallery.

The Guardian carries a report about a potential "game-changing drug" which could boost breast cancer survival rates. It is based on a report from the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in Chicago, which it says is is "the world's largest cancer conference". The front of the paper also has a picture of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, from a collection of photos by Paul McCartney.
Saturday's Telegraph leads with a story from its investigations team about "a secretive government unit" which it says worked with social media companies to "curtail discussion of lockdown policies" during the pandemic. The paper also has a story quoting financial advisers saying "thousands of wealthy individuals are departing Britain" because of inheritance tax.
The i paper leads with results of its own polling into Britain's economy and Brexit. It reports 63% of those surveyed believe leaving the EU is fuelling food price inflation, and 57% say Brexit is having a negative impact on Britain's economy.
While coverage of the fallout from Phillip Schofield's departure from ITV may be waning, the story is still on the front of a couple of Saturday's papers. Saturday's Mirror leads with presenter Alison Hammond breaking down during Friday's This Morning, and saying she "still loves" the show's former host. "Alison's tears for Phil," is the headline.
The Sun also lead with a story about Phillip Schofield, saying he "fears he will be spat on in the street after confessing to his affair with a younger colleague".
With rail strikes potentially affecting Saturday's FA Cup Final and Epsom Derby, the Daily Mail reports the action "could drag on for a further year because talks have collapsed". It also has a picture of presenter Holly Willoughby ahead of her return to the This Morning sofa next week.
A personal finance story leads the Daily Express, with a focus on "rocketing" interest rates being offered by banks to UK savers. It says it comes after "criticism led by the Express put banks and building societies under the spotlight".
The Financial Times says the director of the CIA made a clandestine trip to China last month on the orders of Joe Biden, reporting it shows how concerned "the White House has become over deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington". The FT also has a story about a British medicinal cannabis company on the Isle of Man selling up to 25% of its equity to patients, "giving them influence in the production and availability of a drug they struggle to obtain legally".
And finally, a bit of light relief from the Daily Star. Under the headline "Who the hell are these sickos?", it reports Britain is becoming a "nations of deviants" as 13% of people admit to pouring tea or coffee on their cereal. The figure comes from research carried out by cereal brand Kellogg's.