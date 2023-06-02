Metropolitan Police: VIP abuse inquiry officer removed from role
The officer who led a disastrous Scotland Yard investigation into false VIP sex abuse allegations has been removed from his role.
Steve Rodhouse ran an operation that probed invented claims that MPs and generals abused and murdered children.
He has been removed from the role of Director General Operations.
The National Crime Agency said he would "undertake other projects in the Agency" while an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) probe continued.
The NCA added: "The IOPC determined that Steve Rodhouse, now Director General Operations in the NCA, has a case to answer for gross misconduct.
"The IOPC is currently engaged in consultation with concerned parties regarding a potential disciplinary hearing that may follow.
"Having fully considered the IOPC decision, the Agency has decided that, in order to protect public confidence in the NCA, Steve Rodhouse will move from the role of Director General Operations."
Operation Midland
While working for the Met, he oversaw Operation Midland, which was largely based on claims made by Carl Beech, who was jailed in 2019 for making false allegations.
Beech was sentenced to 18 years in prison for 12 charges of perverting the course of justice, one of fraud, and for several child sexual offences.
He was only brought to justice after a damning review by retired high court judge Sir Richard Henriques recommended he be investigated by another police force.
But the BBC revealed two other complainants who made false claims were not referred by the Met for investigation, despite Sir Richard recommending they should be.
In 2016, then Deputy Assistant Commissioner Steve Rodhouse told Sir Richard in a private presentation that he was "satisfied" the other two complainants had "told deliberate lies".
However, when Operation Midland closed months earlier, Scotland Yard issued a public statement to the media which said detectives had "not found evidence to prove that they were knowingly misled by a complainant".
The investigation by the IOPC related to the contrast between Mr Rodhouse's private and public positions.
The NCA have replaced Mr Rodhouse with Rob Jones, currently temporary Director General Threats. He will now serve as temporary Director General Operations.
