Dame Elan Closs Stephens appointed acting BBC chairwoman
- Published
Dame Elan Closs Stephens has been appointed as acting chairwoman of the BBC after Richard Sharp's resignation.
He stepped down earlier this year after breaking rules over dealings with then-PM Boris Johnson ahead of his appointment.
Dame Elan will lead the BBC board from 27 June for 12 months or until a new permanent chair has been appointed, whichever is sooner.
She said the new role was "a huge honour".
She was appointed by Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, who said Dame Elan had "the unanimous support of the board" and "would provide stability in the leadership of the BBC".
Mr Sharp resigned in April after a report found he created the appearance of a conflict of interest by not fully disclosing his knowledge of Mr Johnson's personal finances.
His position had been scrutinised after it emerged he tried to secure a high-level government meeting for a businessman offering financial help to the former prime minister.
Dame Elan has been a member of the BBC's governing body since 2010, where she served as the member for Wales when it was the BBC Trust.
She then continued as the Welsh member of the BBC Board and has been the chairwoman of the Wales committee, and from 2019 to 2022 also served as chairwoman of the BBC's commercial subsidiary.