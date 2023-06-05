Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy named Ernest George Ronnie
Princess Eugenie has given birth to a boy, she has announced on Instagram.
The King's niece gave birth to her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank on 30 May, she said. He weighed 7lb 1oz.
Eugenie said the new baby was named after "his great-great-great grandfather George, his grandpa George and my grandpa Ronald".
"Augie is loving being a big brother already," she added.
She shared a picture of Ernest wearing a knitted blue-and-white hat, asleep in a Moses basket.
Eugenie, 32, is the daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, and is the late Queen's granddaughter.
The newest member of the royal family, whose title is Master Brooksbank, is 13th in line to the throne, moving the Duke of Edinburgh down to 14th place.
In a second picture posted on Instagram Eugenie's first child August rests his hand on his new brother's head.
Eugenie gave birth to August at the exclusive Portland Hospital in central London in 2021.
Most recently the princess was at Westminster Abbey with her husband at the start of May to witness the King's Coronation.
She married in October 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor.