Madeleine McCann: German police say objects analysed after Portugal search
- Published
Several objects were found during a search of a Portuguese reservoir in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, German officials say.
In a short statement they added it was too early to confirm whether the items, which are being analysed, are connected to the missing Briton.
Portuguese police, assisted by their German counterparts, searched the Arade reservoir in Portugal last week.
Madeleine disappeared from a holiday complex in the Algarve in May 2007.
Police say their investigation into 46-year-old German national Christian Brueckner, who has been named as an "arguido" or official suspect, is expected to continue for some time.
Christian Wolters, prosecutor for the city of Braunschweig, said the items found in Portugal would be examined over the coming weeks.
"We thank all officers who participated in the search. The co-operation between the Portuguese police, the British officers and the German federal police was outstanding and very constructive," he added.
Heavy machinery, sniffer dogs and pickaxes were used during the three-day search - which came at the request of German investigators who believe convicted sex offender Brueckner is the prime suspect in her disappearance.
He is currently in prison in Germany for the rape of a woman in Praia da Luz in 2005. Brueckner denies any involvement in Madeleine's disappearance, saying he was "miles away" with a German woman at the time.
The Arade lake is 31 miles (50km) from where Madeleine went missing while on holiday with her family in Praia da Luz.
Brueckner is thought to have often travelled in his Volkswagen T3 camper van to the reservoir - which is known to have been used as an unofficial camping spot.
Madeleine was three-years-old when she vanished while on holiday with her parents Kate and Gerry McCann on 3 May 2007.
They left her and her younger twin siblings asleep in their apartment while they went out to dinner with friends.
Last month, the McCann family marked the 16th anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance, saying she is "still very much missed" and they "await a breakthrough".