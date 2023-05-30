'Covid cover-up' and 'AI extinction fears'
A number of Wednesday's papers lead with a row between the government and the Covid-19 inquiry over calls to submit WhatsApp messages exchanged between former PM Boris Johnson and others during the pandemic. The Daily Telegraph says the Cabinet Office initially refused to hand over the messages, arguing some were not relevant, but then hours before the deadline on Tuesday claimed it did not have them. The paper says the row has led to allegations of a cover-up, a claim that has been denied by Number 10.