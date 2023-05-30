Artificial intelligence could lead to extinction, experts warn
Artificial intelligence could lead to the extinction of humanity, experts including the heads of OpenAI and Google Deepmind have warned
Dozens have supported a statement published on the webpage of the Centre for AI Safety.
"Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war" it reads.
But others say the fears are overblown.
Sam Altman the chief executive of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Demis Hassabis chief executive of Google DeepMind and Dario Amodei of Anthropic have all supported the statement.
Geoffrey Hinton, a so-called "godfather of AI", who issued an earlier warning about risks from super-intelligent AI, has also supported the call.
However some experts believe that fears of AI wiping out humanity are unrealistic, and a distraction from issues such as bias in systems that are already a problem.