'Phil affair storm' and 'holiday plans in chaos'

Many of Saturday's front pages carry news of TV presenter Phillip Schofield's affair with a younger ITV employee while he was married. In his statement to the Daily Mail, Mr Schofield apologised for misleading the paper about the story. The 61-year-old has resigned from ITV with immediate effect and will no longer present next month's British Soap Awards. The Daily Mail's front page features the story, along with a photo of the former This Morning presenter, but the main piece is on news the investigation into the equalities watchdog has been suspended amid fears of a "witch hunt".