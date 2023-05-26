Hugh Grant gets court go-ahead to sue publisher of Sun
Hugh Grant has been given permission to sue the publisher of the Sun newspaper for using unlawful information-gathering techniques against him.
A judge has dismissed an attempt from News Group Newspapers (NGN) to block his legal action because he did not bring it within six years.
The actor claims private investigators working for the Sun tapped his phone, bugged his house and car, and burgled his home to get stories about him.
The publisher denies the claims.
Mr Grant was refused permission to sue for his phone voicemails being intercepted after the judge decided he could have brought a phone hacking case much earlier.
Some of the evidence against the newspaper was contained in a witness statement made by private investigator Gavin Burrows.
A similar legal argument centred on the claims of the Duke of Sussex is due to be heard by the High Court in July.
NGN said it was "pleased that, following our application, the High Court has ruled that Mr Grant is statute-barred from bringing a phone hacking claim against The Sun."
"NGN strongly denies the various historical allegations of unlawful information gathering contained in what remains of Mr Grant's claim."