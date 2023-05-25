Boy in critical condition after being hit by police vehicle on emergency call
- Published
A boy has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a police vehicle, Lancashire Police have said.
The force said the incident occurred on Owen Road, Lancaster just before 20:30 BST as officers were responding to an emergency call.
It said the boy, who was crossing the road at the time, has been taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
The road has been closed and is expected to remain so for some time.
Lancashire Police said an investigation is underway and that it had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, "as is standard with an incident of this nature".
"Our thoughts are with the child's loved ones at this time," it said.
Anyone with any information or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation is being asked to call 101 and quote log 1388 of May 25.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.