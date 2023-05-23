Woman hit by royal police escort motorbike dies
A woman hit by a police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh has died, her family have confirmed.
Helen Holland from Birchanger in Essex, was struck at the junction of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London, on 10 May.
Her family said the 81-year-old fought "for her life for nearly two weeks... but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today".
An investigation into the crash by the police watchdog is ongoing.
Buckingham Palace previously said Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh's "heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family".