Ron DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential bid on Twitter - reports
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential bid during a discussion with Elon Musk on Wednesday, according to US media.
Mr Musk, Twitter's CEO, is scheduled to host a Twitter Spaces event with Mr DeSantis at 18:00 local time (22:00 GMT).
A campaign video is expected later the same evening, according to NBC.
Mr DeSantis is considered the main challenger to former president Donald Trump.
The governor is part of a growing list of Republican contenders for the party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race.
Twitter Spaces is a platform that allows "creators" to host audio conversations on Twitter.
A Fox News tweet about the upcoming Twitter Spaces meeting was retweeted by Mr Musk to his 140 million followers on Tuesday.
Mr DeSantis's announcement will come on the first day of a fundraising retreat in Miami where his supporters will reportedly be briefed about the upcoming campaign.