Ron DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential bid on Twitter - reports

Breaking News image

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential bid during a discussion with Elon Musk on Wednesday, according to US media.

Mr Musk, Twitter's CEO, is scheduled to host a Twitter Spaces event with Mr DeSantis at 18:00 local time (22:00 GMT).

A campaign video is expected later the same evening, according to NBC.

Mr DeSantis is considered the main challenger to former president Donald Trump.

The governor is part of a growing list of Republican contenders for the party's nomination.