Ron DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential bid on Twitter - reports
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential bid during a discussion with Elon Musk on Wednesday, according to US media.
Mr Musk, Twitter's CEO, is scheduled to host a Twitter Spaces event with Mr DeSantis at 18:00 local time (22:00 GMT).
A campaign video is expected later the same evening, according to NBC.
Mr DeSantis is considered the main challenger to former president Donald Trump.
The governor is part of a growing list of Republican contenders for the party's nomination.