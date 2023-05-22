Madeleine McCann: Police to search Portuguese reservoir - reports
- Published
Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are to carry out searches in a reservoir in Portugal, local media has reported.
A search of the Arade dam will begin on Tuesday, 50km from where the toddler went missing in Praia da Luz in 2007.
The search was requested by German police as the area was visited by the official suspect in her disappearance.
Christian Brueckner, 45, was made a formal suspect, or an "arguido", by Portuguese prosecutors in 2022.
An area over a mile long was sealed off just after midday on Monday, SIC reported.
The BBC is trying to confirm details of the investigation.