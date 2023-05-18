Queen Elizabeth II: Funeral cost government £162m
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and related events cost the government an estimated £162m, the Treasury has said.
The state funeral, held on 19 September 2022, followed a period of national mourning.
During that time hundreds of thousands of people visited Westminster where the monarch was lying in state.
The biggest costs were covered by the Home Office (£74m) and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (£57m).
The estimated costs, published by the Treasury, relate to the Queen's funeral and other related events including the monarch's lying-in-state.
John Glen, chief secretary to the Treasury, said the government's priority at the time had been to make sure "these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public".