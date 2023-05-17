Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt hearing into Met's coronation policing
- Published
A hearing into the Metropolitan Police's treatment of protesters on Coronation day was briefly interrupted by Just Stop Oil activists.
The Home Affairs Committee's hearing was paused about 25 minutes into proceedings on Wednesday morning.
Voices could be heard in the chamber, followed by people groaning and asking for security to intervene, before the video feed cut out.
Separately, eight Just Stop Oil members were arrested at Parliament Square.
The Met Police said they were detained after conditions to move out of the road were not complied with.
Chris Noble, protest lead at the National Police Chiefs' Council, and Matt Twist, Met assistant commissioner, had been answering questions from MPs during the committee session.
Behind them were a small group of activists wearing white T-shirts with Just Stop Oil written on them.
After the protesters were removed and the hearing resumed, MP Tim Loughton said: "To be clear, they were Just Stop Oil protesters who tried to undermine the activities of this committee with our witnesses today."
Before the interruption, Mr Twist had defended the policing of the Coronation, which resulted in 64 people being arrested in London under the Public Order Act 2023.Those arrested included six people from anti-monarchy group Republic, as well as three Night Stars volunteers for Westminster City Council.