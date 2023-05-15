Ukraine's Zelensky in surprise UK visit to meet Sunak
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting the UK to meet prime minister Rishi Sunak, as he presses European leaders for more military aid.
In a tweet, he confirmed he would meet his "friend" Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to hold "substantive negotiations".
The UK confirmed on Thursday it would supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to fight the Russian invasion.
Mr Zelensky has been meeting Western leaders in recent days seeking to bolster support for Ukraine.
"The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today," he said on Twitter.
It is expected that the meeting between the two leaders will not extend beyond a couple of hours.
Those in government have characterised the visit as a courtesy and a catch up, rather than a negotiation, the BBC has been told, with one source adding "there's always business to be done".
