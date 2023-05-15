Ukraine's Zelensky in surprise UK visit to meet Sunak
- Published
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in surprise visit to UK to meet Rishi Sunak, as he presses European leaders for more military aid
In a tweet, he confirmed he would meet his "friend" Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to hold "substantive negotiations".
The UK confirmed on Thursday it would supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to fight the Russian invasion.
Mr Zelensky has been meeting Western leaders in recent days seeking to bolster support for Ukraine.
