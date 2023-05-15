'Braverman pushes PM' and 'brothers in arms'

By BBC News
Staff

Some of Monday's front pages lead with a preview of a speech by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who will later warn that immigration risks British people forgetting "how to do things for ourselves". The Conservatives made a pledge their 2019 manifesto to bring down overall migration, but the next set of official figures are expected to be close to 700,000, the paper notes.

Ms Braverman will say immigration must be reduced before the general election because the UK has become too dependent on foreign labour, reports the Times. There is "no good reason" why British workers cannot be trained to fill vacancies in jobs such as lorry drivers and butchers, Ms Braverman will say at the speech in London.
Rishi Sunak is under pressure to get "tougher" on migrants, as new figures are set to show the number of people arriving on UK borders has increased from 500,000 last year to up to 800,000, the i reports. Ms Braverman is expected to call for tighter restrictions on HGV lorry drivers, fruit pickers and butchers, as she tells Conservatives "it's not racist to control borders", notes the paper.
Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports that some leading Tories, including Greg Hands, have accused Labour of trying to "drag Britain back into the EU". Sir Keir Starmer is planning to enable EU citizens to vote, as well as 16 and 17-year-olds, if elected. Some Conservatives have claimed Labour is using this manifesto pledge to prepare a "sinister" plot and rig the system in order to hold another referendum, the paper says.
The Daily Mail says the potential change to voting rules would be the biggest increase of the franchise in a century. Labour MPs have defended the plans, reports the paper, but it notes that senior opposition figures have called on Sir Keir to scrap the plan. They have accused the Labour leader of wanting to "drag Britain back into the EU by stealth". The paper also features a picture of Kate Winslet, with her daughter Mia Threapleton, at the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday night.
"Furious Phil calls in lawyer" is the headline in the Sun. It says This Morning host Phillip Schofield has hired a layer to help him. Insiders say the presenter wanted to take back control after being "blindsided" by how public the tensions with his co-host Holly Willoughby had become, notes the Sun.
The G7 and the EU will put pressure on Russia by banning gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies, the Financial Times reports. The paper says, according to officials involved in the talks, the decision will be finalised by G7 leaders at a summit in Hiroshima this week. It is the first time the trading of pipeline-gas has been blocked by western powers since Russia invaded Ukraine, the paper notes.
The Daily Mirror leads with a picture of Rugby League star Kevin Sinfield carrying his friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow over the finish line of the Leeds marathon, with the headline "brothers in arms". Sinfield has raised millions to help in the battle against motor neurone disease, which Leeds Rhino star Burrow was diagnosed with in 2019. The paper says Burrow's wife, Lindsey, also completed the marathon and said: "We're unbelievably proud."
A nursing union leader says nurses will strike until Christmas unless they get a double-digit pay rise, reports the Metro. The paper says Pat Cullen, the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, has warned Rishi Sunak not to underestimate her union members after they already rejected a 9% pay deal.
"Summer on hold" declares the Daily Star, as it blames a "Scandinavian shiver" for the recent colder weather. With an edited picture of a swimmer in front of some ice caps, the paper says we will have to wait for a month for warmer temperatures of 27C.