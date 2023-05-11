Tavistock gender identity service closure delayed
NHS England has confirmed the Gender Identity Development Service (Gids), which was due to close this spring, will now shut at the end of March 2024.
Gids, based at London's Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, is the only NHS clinic for children with gender incongruence and gender dysphoria in England and Wales.
A review, after heavy criticisms of the service, said a new model was needed.
It will be replaced by two regional hubs.
The southern hub will open this autumn.
A northern one will follow next April.
These will be formed with partnerships between Great Ormond Street and Alder Hey Hospitals.
Service 'unsustainable'
The Tavistock clinic was rated as "inadequate" by inspectors who visited in late 2020 after the BBC's Newsnight programme reported whistleblowers' concerns.
The subsequent review called for more "holistic" care, looking at patients' overall needs.
There has been a large increase in referrals to the clinic in recent years and it has struggled to meet demand.
Many of those referred were recorded as female at birth but developed gender distress in their early teens.
In July last year, NHS England announced the closure date for Gids following the interim report by Dr Hilary Cass, which called the current single service "unsustainable". NHS England says the timetable has been revised because of the complexity involved.
More than 5,000 patients were referred to Gids in 2021-2022. No new first-patient appointments will be offered until the southern hub opens, but the Tavistock will continue providing care for the 1,000 or so patients who it is currently treating.
An online support service will launch in June to support young people.