Met chief Mark Rowley defends officers over Coronation arrests
The head of the Met has defended the policing of the Coronation after six anti-monarchy protesters were detained.
Sir Mark Rowley said that while it was "unfortunate" those who were arrested were unable to join other activists, he supported the officers' actions.
He said there had been a "concerning" threat to the Coronation.
People purporting to be stewards were found with bottles of white paint that they wanted to throw to disrupt the procession, he said.
Sir Mark also said that, on the day before King Charles' Coronation, the Met had growing concerns that protesters would use rape alarms, possible lock-on devices, loud hailers and vandalise monuments during the procession.
"Clearly, this would not only have been unlawful, but also extremely dangerous," he wrote.
"Officers worked around the clock to try to identify the full criminal network, establish the detail of their plans, and make arrests."
The Metropolitan Police has expressed "regret" over the arrests after a review found there was no proof the six protesters with anti-monarchy group Republic, who were arrested when their vehicle was stopped near the procession route, were planning to use "lock on" devices as had been claimed.
Recent changes to the Public Order Act, passed just days before the Coronation week, make it illegal to prepare to lock-on - when a person attaches themselves to an object so they cannot be moved.
Speaking on the Today programme, former cabinet minister David Davis - who was the only Conservative MP to vote against the changes to the bill - said the new law was "too crude and too broadly defined".
Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons on the policing of protests at the Coronation, Mr Davis pointed out that "within one week of the Public Order Bill entering the law", the Met had had to "apologise" over arrests.
SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who tabled the question, called for further investigation into the arrests and asked whether political pressure had brought to bear on the police.
In response, Policing Minister Chris Philp said that "at the point the arrest was made, the police reasonably believed there were grounds to do so".
What is the 2023 Public Order Act?
The 2023 Public Order Act is the government's second major piece of legislation changing protest laws in under two years.
In 2022 MPs voted to place greater restrictions on public processions if they are too noisy.
The new act goes further:
• Protesters who interfere with "key national infrastructure" including roads and railways can face 12 months in jail.
• Anyone who fixes themselves to an object or building to create an immovable obstacle, a tactic known as "locking on", could be jailed for six months.
• The law bans protesters from committing acts of "serious disruption" - meaning demonstrations which prevent people going about their day-to-day activities.
• Other new offences include up to three years in jail for tunnelling as part of a protest. Police will also have new powers to search people for super-glues and padlocks.
Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy group Republic, was one of those arrested and said he will take legal action against the Metropolitan Police after he was arrested and released without charge by police after changes to the Public Order Act. He said officers had personally apologised to him over what he called a "disgraceful episode".
Republic were subject to the first application of the new Act, which was passed into law last Tuesday.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended the new legislation, telling broadcasters: "What the government has done is give the police the powers that they need to tackle instances of serious disruption to people's lives.
"I think that is the right thing to do and the police will make decisions on when they use those powers."
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has requested "further clarity" from Scotland Yard, saying the right to peaceful protest is an integral part of democracy.
Shadow housing minister Lisa Nandy said "clearly something has gone wrong" in the handling of Mr Smith's case, and expressed her support for a review into the matter.
Liberty, which defends civil liberties, said the government "rushed through" the Public Order Act ahead of the Coronation.
Sam Grant, advocacy director at Liberty, called for the Public Order Act to be repealed. He said the police were "overzealous" in using their "broad and poorly defined" powers - "with serious consequences for people's freedom of expression." Mr Grant also said: "We should all be very worried about the impact this will have on our right to make our voices heard on the issues that matter to us."
Hundreds of protesters gathered across the UK as the Coronation took place.