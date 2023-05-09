Royal Coronation thanks and King's official portrait

Image caption,

There's no Coronation on the front page of the Financial Times either, which opts for a striking image of a man looking out from a badly damaged apartment in Ukraine instead. It's main story concerns the rising dividends being enjoyed by private water companies, despite rising bills for households and public criticism over sewage. Outflows - where waste water is pumped into the sea or rivers - have become a major point of contention over the last couple of years, with the government under pressure from some groups to take stronger action.