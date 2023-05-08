King Charles and Queen Camilla pose in royal regalia for official portraits
Official photographs from the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been released.
Hugo Burnand, who also took their wedding portrait in 2005, captured the royal couple in their regalia shortly after Saturday's Westminster Abbey ceremony.
Group shots of senior royals and family members were also taken.
The striking images were captured in Buckingham Palace's Throne Room and Green Drawing Room.
The King is pictured wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign's Orb and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross.
He is seated on one of a pair of throne chairs that were especially made for use at the 1902 coronation of King Edward VII.
Those chairs were also used by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from the Speakers of both Houses of Parliament last year.
The Queen is pictured in the Green Drawing Room wearing Queen Mary's Crown and Robe of Estate.
In a statement, the King expressed his and Camilla's "most sincere and heartfelt thanks" to all those who helped to make the Coronation weekend "such a special occasion".
To people who joined in the celebrations, the King said: "To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift."
King Charles added that he and his wife would now rededicate their lives to "serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth".